Antioch man wanted on multiple charges arrested after hours-long stand-off with police SWAT Team

By Captain Tony Morefield, Antioch Police Support Services Division

On December 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM, an Antioch Police Officer responded to an apartment complex on Hudson Court on a report of an unknown male trespassing and sleeping in his vehicle. When the officer approached the suspect, the suspect fled on foot into a neighboring apartment complex in the 3900 block of Delta Fair Blvd. The suspect, a 36-year-old Antioch resident, who fled was identified to have a warrant for his arrest for a Domestic Violence, Burglary and Assault with a Deadly Weapon case out of Antioch. As the suspect fled, he forced his way into an apartment on Delta Fair Blvd. threatening the residents that he had a gun.

The residents were able to escape the apartment leaving the suspect barricaded inside. Antioch PD Patrol Officers were then able to quickly surround the apartment and evacuate all of the neighboring units. After multiple attempts to order the suspect out of the apartment over the loud speaker, the Antioch PD SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were called in and took over the scene.

After a several hours-long stand-off with the suspect, he was located by SWAT Team members in one of the neighboring apartment units after he had tunneled through a narrow, ceiling crawl space and broke through the ceiling into that unit. The suspect was arrested without further incident and taken to the County Jail in Martinez to be booked on his warrant and additional charges from today’s incident.

No further information will be released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



