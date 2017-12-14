Antioch Police, Sheriff alert public to jury duty scam

Recently the Antioch Police have had inquiries from citizens who have received calls from persons claiming to be with the courts or Sheriff’s Office and threatening them with jail time if they don’t pay a fine for missing jury duty. Please be mindful and don’t fall victim. Below is information from the Contra Costa County Courts website (www.cc-courts.org) regarding this scam. If you do receive one of these calls, please follow up with the Jury Commissioner’s office at the number listed below.

Public Notice – Jury Scam Alert

Past or prospective jurors are NEVER contacted by phone regarding failure to serve jury duty. All communication regarding failure to serve jury duty is done via U.S. mail. No court jury staff or Contra Costa County Sheriff’s staff ask past or prospective jurors to pay a fine or provide financial details including, credit card numbers, bank account, social security numbers or other personal information. Please do not provide this type of information to anyone.

If you receive a telephone call, from someone identifying himself or herself as a court employee or an employee of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department regarding a failure to appear for jury service, THIS IS A SCAM. DO NOT PROVIDE ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION, OR PAY THEM ANY MONEY!

If you are contacted, please call the Jury Commissioner’s office at 925-608-1000.



Share this:



Jury Duty Scam

