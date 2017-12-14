Assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle)

By Corporal Steve Aiello, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at 8:12 am, Antioch Police officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a reported injury collision involving two vehicles on Terrace View Avenue near Ferngrove Way. Officers arrived and located five injured subjects. Three of the subjects from the responsible vehicle had severe injuries. The victim and his young daughter had complaints of pain only.

Medical personnel arrived shortly after and began treating all injured parties. All of the subjects were transported via AMR to area hospitals. All subjects are in stable condition.

It was determined the occupants of the two vehicles had been in a verbal altercation earlier in the morning stemming from an ongoing dispute. This resulted in the subjects in the responsible vehicle chasing the subject and his daughter in the victim vehicle. The victim managed to elude the responsibles initially.

However, the responsibles located him on Terrace View Ave. When the victim attempted to flee again, the responsibles intentionally drove their vehicle into the front of the victim’s vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH.



