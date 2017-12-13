Jewelry store inside Antioch mall robbed again, Tuesday night

By Allen Payton

According to Antioch Police Sgt. Smith, two males entered Ron Jewelers inside Somersville Towne Center at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, pepper sprayed the clerk, smashed the glass display cases and left with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

This is the second time this year that the jewelry store was a victim of a smash and grab robbery. The previous robbery by four suspects occurred on July 19. (See related article).

Police have video footage of both the crime and suspects, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.



