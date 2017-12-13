By Allen Payton

With the completion of the expansion to their G St. Mercantile store in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown, owners Michael Gabrielson and Brandon Woods wanted to celebrate. And they did, with a ribbon cutting and by hosting the monthly Antioch Chamber Mixer on Thursday, November 30.

“I want to extend a big thanks to Michael and Brandon,” said Antioch Chamber of Commerce CEO, Richard Pagano. “I’m super excited to be here.”

He then introduced Gabrielson who offered his thanks to all who have contributed to the success of the business, which opened in January 2016. (See related article).

“I want to thank everyone for being here,” he said. “For us it’s a really special occasion. With the expansion of an addition 1,000 square feet it makes us one of the largest cops in East County.”

“Thank you very much to our dealers,” Gabrielson said. “We have 20 very creative dealers. Without them…”

“We wouldn’t look this good,” Woods said, finishing his partner’s sentence.

“You’re part of our family, part of our journey and we love you,” Gabrielson continued.

“We want to thank the Downtown Merchants,” he said. “The Rivertown shopping area is becoming a destination.”

He then mentioned the downtown’s newest store, Bella’s Vintage House boutique, just down the street.

“We’re getting people from Vacaville, Tracy, San Francisco, Livermore and San Jose,” shopping in Rivertown, Gabrielson shared, and thanked the other downtown merchants “for being a collaborative and supporting each other.”

“Thank you to our City leadership that are also conducive to what’s happening in Rivertown,” he concluded.

G St. Mercantile is located at the corner of G and W. Second Streets. Stop and shop, today or for more information visit www.gstmercantile.com or call (925) 732-3877.



Share this:



Before





G St Mercantile expansion ribbon cutting

