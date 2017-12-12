Snowman Avalanche brings three days of winter-themed activities to this year’s winter break day camp offered by the Antioch Recreation Department. It’s the perfect cure for cabin fever. Winter camp will feature glacier games – a take on the coming Winter Olympics, marshmallow pie tournaments, and oversized snowman relays. Campers will also get to create hot cocoa bar creations – so much fun the kids will never want to return to school. Camp will run January 3-5, 2018 from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Antioch Community Center. Parents can sign up kids for half day also, morning or afternoon.

Registration is open online at activenet.active.com/antiochrecreation, or in person at the Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way, Monday through Friday during regular business hours. Let Antioch’s outstanding camp staff entertain, engage, and excite your kids during winter break this year. For additional help please call the Recreation Department at (925)-776-3050, ext. 0.



