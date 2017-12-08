Get your tickets for The Nutcracker at El Campanil Theatre in December

T he Ballet Company of East County presents The Nutcracker

Friday December 15 7:00 pm

Saturday December 16 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Sunday December 17 12:00 pm & 4:00 pm

Reserved Seating. Performance Length: 1 hour 15 minutes

Tickets: Orchestra (Ground Level): $20, Loge (1st Level Upstairs): $18, Opera (2nd Level Upstairs): $16 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=79145

Scouts can receive a scout patch. Remember to order it while checking out.

Come Celebrate With Us! The Ballet Company of East County is celebrating its 13th anniversary presentation of The Nutcracker. This timeless holiday classic is sure to delight your entire family

Special meet and greet opportunities! (Before the Saturday 7:00 pm & Sunday 4:00 pm shows).

About Convenience Fees: You can buy tickets for no additional fees at the box office. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 10 am – 2 pm and one hour before each performance.

If you choose to order by phone, the convenience fee is $2 for the entire order. If you choose to order online 24 hours a day / 7 days a week, the convenience fee is $1.50 per ticket.

About Ticket Delivery Fees: There is No Ticket Delivery Fee if you choose to receive your tickets by email or will-call. There is a $2 Ticket Delivery Fee if you choose to have your ticket order sent by US Mail.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets shop online, call 925-757-9500 or stop by the box office next door to the theater.



Share this: