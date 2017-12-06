«

Vote for your favorite in the Rivertown Holiday Store and Window Décor contest

Voting continues in this year’s Rivertown Holiday Store and Window Décor contest. See all the wonderfully decorated stores and windows in Antioch’s historic, downtown through Saturday, Dec. 23. Ballots are available at participating merchants (or below)and are due by 5:00 p.m. on the 23rd. Those who submit ballots will be entered to win prizes from Rivertown merchants and other businesses. Shop local. Shop Antioch. Shop Rivertown for Christmas! 2017 Holiday Window Decor Contest Ballot rev 12-4-17

   

