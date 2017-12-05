Celebrate Antioch Foundation announces winners of Lighted Holiday Parade and offers thanks.
Celebrate Antioch would like to say “Thank you” to the community and the City! We had a wonderful turnout for the Lighted Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony. You could feel the holiday cheer and the excitement of the children as they visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The parade was well attended by our residents both with entries and people watching the performers. Seeing the community gather in such a positive manner is what makes the planning of the Holiday Parade and 4th of July festivities seem like play instead of work.
A special thank you to the City, they did a wonderful job of decorating the tree and setting up for the tree lighting. Having the Music Masters singing Christmas carols before the lighting was a nice addition, this year.
Following is our list of winners for the parade in the various categories, as well as our overall winner.
OVERALL WINNER: Melody’s Dance Studio
Scouts: Delta Gateway Girl Scouts of America
Civic Community Service Clubs: Antioch Rotary Club, YWCA of Contra Costa
Commercial for Profit: Antioch Delta Skimmers
Entertainment Performance: Golden State Soul Line Dancers, El Pinto Ranch
Cultural Costumed: Rancho Los Centenarios
Musical Instrumental: Antioch High School Marching Band and Deer Valley Marching Band
Clubs: Antioch Lapidary Club
Youth Children non-scouts: El Campanil Children’s Theater
Dance/Gymnastics: Elite Dance/Special Haven
Public Officials: Mayor Sean Wright making three laps
The Celebrate Antioch Foundation is looking forward to another year of bringing celebration to our City with the 4th of July Parade, fireworks all the festivities down out the Fairgrounds on the 4th of July and of course the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.
To everyone once again, Thank You!!!! We wish you Happy Holidays and a Merry Christmas!!!!!!!
Celebrate Antioch Foundation
See photos of the parade on the Herald website by clicking, here.
The dancers look “spectacular” and I was saying, to myself, “they should win” absolutely beautiful! Congratulation to the wonderful City of Antioch! Some of the world’s most fantastic people live in Antioch and they do their city proud! Spot On! Celebrate Antioch! for sure! Way to go!
Everyone one in the parade looked absolutely marvelous! Beautiful Good Antioch People! Yeah!!!!