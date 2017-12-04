Dallas Ranch Middle School receives grant from Giants, Wells Fargo for high tech equipment

Last week, San Francisco Giant Brandon Crawford and Jim Foley, Executive Vice president and President of Wells Fargo’s Pacific North Region presented checks to recipients of the KNBR Step Up to the Plate for Education grants program funded by Wells Fargo at AT&T Park. Through an open nomination process, schools applied to receive grants and winners were selected. Thirty-one Bay Area schools received $100,000 in grants to support their sports, musical, art and education programs.

Dallas Ranch Middle School received a $4,817.00 grant to purchase high-tech tools such as a Makerbot 3D printer, a video capable drone, and 3 Go-Pro cameras for students to create presentations, design products, and share digital videos using the school’s website and social media.



DRMS grant

