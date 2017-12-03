Man shot, dies early Sunday morning on rural road in Antioch

City’s 10th homicide of the year

By Sergeant John Fortner #3264, Antioch Police Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit

On Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 2:27 a.m., Antioch Police patrol officers responded to the call of a male subject down on the roadway on Empire Mine Road near Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they located a subject on the roadway suffering from injuries consistent with being shot with a firearm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. According to the crime statistics on the City’s website this is the 10th homicide of the year in Antioch.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Colley with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6922 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: