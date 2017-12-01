«
Letter writer claims there’s deceit in the Republican tax plan

Dear Editor:

You know what the shame is with the Republican tax bill besides raising taxes on the middle class and giving billions of dollars to the upper 10%, it is when the $1.5 trillion budget deficit is not paid for by the supposed growth of the economy, they will not raise taxes to make up the difference, they will cut spending for the ACA, Medicare and Social Security. This is their strategy to do away with these middle-class benefits.

They, the Republicans, are not only despicable but criminally negligent in their responsibility as members of the US Congress. So be it, it is up to the rest of us to throw these carpetbaggers out of office in 2018.

Harry Thurston

Antioch

One Comment to “Letter writer claims there’s deceit in the Republican tax plan”

  1. Arne says:
    December 2, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Where was your outrage when Obamacare was passed and created astronomical additions to the federal deficit?

