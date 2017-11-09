Council to discuss Zephyr Grill & Bar opening at former Humphrey’s location in Antioch

By Allen Payton

Rumors circulating through Antioch this week, that Zephyr Grill & Bar will open a third location at the former site of Humphrey’s on the Delta, were confirmed Thursday night by Lizeht Zepeda, the city’s Economic Development Project Manager.

Asked if it was true, Zepeda responded, “It’s an item on the November 14th council meeting, staff report should be posted on the website.”

However, the agenda including the staff report had yet to be posted on the City’s website as of publication time.

Zephyr Grill & Bar’s two other locations in Brentwood at 613 1st Street and in Livermore at 1736 1st Street have menu items which are hard to find at restaurants in East County, including free-range chicken, grass fed beef and wild caught fish. See more photos and information about their food on their Facebook page, here.

The city currently owns the building as well as the land, located at the Antioch Marina, and has been seeking a buyer or tenant since the former restaurant closed for business on December 24, 2012.

Please check back later for more details.



