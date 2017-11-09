UPDATE: Antioch Police identify Oakley man arrested for drugs, stolen checks, stolen loaded gun discovered during Friday traffic stop

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Antioch Police released the name and photo of the man they arrested on Friday, November 3, 2017, during a traffic stop on Texas St. for vehicle code violations. The 25-year-old Oakley resident was identified as Kelsey Jackson.

They contacted the driver, a 25-year-old Oakley resident, and a subsequent search of the occupant and his vehicle revealed methamphetamine, cocaine base, drug paraphernalia, stolen checks, a fully loaded 10mm pistol that had been reported as stolen, and body armor. The subject was arrested and sent to County Jail.



Kelsey Jackson age 25

