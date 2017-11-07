During Halloween traffic enforcement Antioch Police K9 helps nab felon on the run with 12″ dagger

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 several Antioch Police officers conducted a proactive traffic enforcement detail in various areas of the city. They focused primarily on violations that are some of the most common causes of traffic collisions we respond to in the City of Antioch.

Officers issued 38 citations for moving violations, 1 parking citation, and handled a non-injury collision that was observed while in the area of Lone Tree Way and Davison Drive.

In addition to the traffic enforcement, officers also made three arrests for various offenses, one of which included an assist from Cpl. Harger and his K-9 partner, “Donna,” for a subject that fled with a felony warrant, and was found to be armed with a concealed 12” dagger.



APD traffic enforcement detail 10-31-17





12 in dagger & sheath 10-31-17

