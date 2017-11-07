Successful program in Antioch reduces failures to appear in court

Captain Diane Aguinaga recently had the honor of speaking at the Right 2 Counsel conference held by the Department of Justice in Washington D.C. She highlighted the unique partnership between the Antioch Police Department, Contra Costa County Office of the Public Defender and the county Office of Reentry and Justice.

APD entered into this program in July 2016 with the goal of reducing failures to appear (FTA’s) in court. Since then, the FTA percentage has dropped from 57% to 27% in Antioch on low level misdemeanors. The program’s success has been expanded to West Contra Costa County, and is soon to be expanded to Central County.



Cptn Diane Aguinaga speaks

