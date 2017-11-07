Oakley man arrested in Antioch for drugs, stolen checks, stolen loaded gun discovered during Friday traffic stop
On Friday, November 3, 2017, Antioch Police officers made a traffic stop on Texas St. for vehicle code violations. They contacted the driver, a 25-year-old Oakley resident, and a subsequent search of the occupant and his vehicle revealed methamphetamine, cocaine base, drug paraphernalia, stolen checks, a fully loaded 10mm pistol that had been reported as stolen, and body armor. The subject was arrested and sent to County Jail.
