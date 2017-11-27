Antioch Police force adds another officer, recruited from Brentwood PD

From the Antioch Police Department Facebook posted page on Monday, November 27, 2017

Please say hello to the newest member of the Antioch PD family, Officer Morteza Amiri. Pictured here with Chief Tammany Brooks, Morteza was sworn in today. He is a lateral officer from the Brentwood Police Department, and comes to us with 3 years of experience.

Morteza was born and raised in the Bay Area, and attended high school in Dublin. After high school, Morteza attended Los Positas College before working as a Loss Prevention Agent for both Old Navy and Target in Antioch.

Morteza is an Antioch homeowner, and is excited to be able to work with the community and his peers to combat crime in Antioch. He currently attends California Coast University, and is pursuing his Bachelor’s degree.

When he is not working, Morteza can be found hiking with his 18-month -ld Belgian Malinois. He also enjoys traveling and trying different types of food.

A fun fact about Officer Amiri is that because he has always admired the Antioch Police Department, he would sometimes switch his radio from the Brentwood radio channel and accidentally answer up to respond to the Antioch PD calls…….guess it was meant to be!

Congratulations Morteza and welcome!



