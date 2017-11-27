Antioch Council approves creating new Economic Development Director position

To help grow local economy, attract new businesses and jobs; will also serve as City’s public information officer

By Allen Payton

At their meeting on November 14, the Antioch City Council unanimously approved creating and filling the position of Economic Development Director, as the city has had in the past, who will work to attract new businesses and jobs to Antioch and help grow our local economy.

According to the staff report, the salary range (without benefits) is $127,392 – $154,836 and the total annual cost range for funding the position is $234,425 – $279,277. Staff “recommended that a budget for four months of cost be appropriated in the FY2017/18 General Fund budget and a full year of cost in the FY2018/19 General Fund budget.” ACC Mtg 11-14-17 agenda item on Econ Dev Dir

The staff report further included the following about the new position which his expected to be filled by March 1, 2018:

“At the June 27, 2017 City Council Meeting, during the discussion about approving and adopting a two-year operating budget for the fiscal years 2017-2019, Council Members stated that they supported a six-month timeframe for Council to consider funding for an Economic Development Director in an effort to market the City to increase revenue and job growth.

The Economic Development Director plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities designed to promote community vitality and encourage efforts to expand the local economy and coordinates assigned activities with other departments and outside agencies.

Some of the duties of the Economic Development Director are:

Act as a catalyst to introduce new business to Antioch.

Negotiate development agreements related to economic development activities.

Coordinate consultants and City staff in securing funding for economic development projects and activities.

Attend and participate in professional group meetings; maintain awareness of new trends and developments in the fields of redevelopment and economic development; incorporate new developments as appropriate.

Develop a marketing plan.

Coordinate information activities on City programs and oversee a public information program.

Respond to and resolve difficult and sensitive citizen inquiries and complaints.”

The council voted unanimously to create the position and begin the search process to find the best applicant. That person will have “A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with major course work in public administration, business administration, planning, economics, or a related field” and Six years of increasingly responsible economic development experience including three years of management and administrative responsibility.”



