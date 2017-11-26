See A Christmas Story, It’s A Wonderful Life films at El Campanil, Dec 2 & 3 for $5 each

Win replica of the leg lamp “Major Award” from the movie

1983’s “A Christmas Story” The Movie

Saturday December 2, 2017 2:00 pm

Enjoy the Lighted Holiday Parades after the movie.

Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants only one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass in the stock and “this thing which tells time” (a sundial). Ralphie’s desire is rejected by his mother, his teacher Miss Shields, and even a Santa Claus at Higbee’s department store, all giving him the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

Christmas morning arrives and Ralphie dives into his presents. Although he does receive some presents he enjoys, Ralphie ultimately is disappointed that he did not receive the one thing he wanted more than anything. After it appears all of the presents have been opened, Ralphie’s father, who is referred to throughout the film as “The Old Man,” directs Ralphie to look at one last present that he had hidden. Ralphie opens it to reveal the Red Ryder gun he wanted. From this point on, hilarity ensues.

In 2012, the film was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”

Runtime: 94 min, Rated: PG Adults: $8 Seniors: $7 Students: $7. No convenience fees with pre-purchase online

HOLIDAY SPECIAL – BUY TICKETS TO A CHRISTMAS STORY and IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE (Sunday Dec 3rd at 2pm) AND ONLY PAY $5 PER TICKET. Purchase for both shows must be made at the same time

For Tickets and Video Preview, click here: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/A-Christmas-Story.html

It’s A Major Award … and you can win it!!!

We will be raffling an authentic 50″ replica of the famous “Major Award” Leg Lamp right after the screening of the film. $5 per chance to win this beautiful window display. Must be present to win. Buy Raffle Tickets for $5 each along with your movie tickets online – or at the door.

It’s A Wonderful Life ~ The Movie

​Sunday December 3, 2017 2:00 pm – Director Frank Kapra’s 1946 Christmas Classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”

George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls. He has always longed to travel but never had the opportunity in order to prevent rich skinflint Mr. Potter from taking over the entire town. All that prevents him from doing so is George’s modest building and loan company, which was founded by his generous father. But on Christmas Eve, George’s Uncle Billy loses the business’s $8,000 while intending to deposit it in the bank. Potter finds the misplaced money and hides it from Billy. When the bank examiner discovers the shortage later that night, George realizes that he will be held responsible and sent to jail and the company will collapse, finally allowing Potter to take over the town. Thinking of his wife, their young children, and others he loves will be better off with him dead, he contemplates suicide. But the prayers of his loved ones result in a gentle angel named Clarence coming to earth to help George, with the promise of earning his wings.

Runtime: 118 min, ​Rated: PG Adults: $8 Seniors: $7 Students: $7. No convenience fees when ordering online

​HOLIDAY SPECIAL – BUY TICKETS TO IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE and A CHRISTMAS STORY (Saturday Dec 2nd at 2pm) AND ONLY PAY $5 PER TICKET. Purchase for both shows must be made at the same time

For Tickets and Video Preview click here: https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/Its-A-Wonderful-Life.html

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets shop online, call 925-757-9500 or stop by the box office next door to the theater.



Share this:



Christmas films at El Campanil





its-a-wonderful-life





Leg_lamp Major Award





achristmasstory

