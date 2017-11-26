Concert is at 8:00 pm

HOTEL CALIFORNIA “A Salute to the Eagles” was founded with the intent of filling the void left by the demise of The Eagles in 1982. By blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, HOTEL CALIFORNIA faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles studio recordings while recreating a classic sound which undeniably transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B, and Country while delivering a modern, action packed performance that brings this timeless music into the new millennium.

This band, comprised of five respected, multi-talented top music industry professionals, presents a dynamic exciting show saluting the music of The Eagles, a supergroup whose music has proven to have a staying power that few bands lay claim to. Finally, audiences can once again experience the energy and magic of this timeless music.

This concert presents an exciting showcase of The Eagles mega-hits such as “Take it Easy”, “Heartache Tonight”, and “Hotel California” as well as newer releases “Get Over It” and “Love will Keep Us Alive”. The group also performs select titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh.

This timeless music is appealing to audiences of all ages, bringing back memories and touching the hearts of every generation. So, join us now on a trip down a dark desert highway, feel the cool wind in your hair, and experience the Grammy Award winning sounds that defined a generation.

Relax…It’s time to check into the HOTEL CALIFORNIA.

All Ages. Reserved Seating ~ Tickets: Adults: $27, Seniors (62 & Over): $25, Youth (Under 18): $10 https://www.elcampaniltheatre.com/hotel-california.html ​No convenience fees – Save time later – Buy Online Now.

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets shop online, call 925-757-9500 or stop by the box office next door to the theater.



Hotel California playing Hotel California





