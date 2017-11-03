Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate deepens roots in county with office in Antioch

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate LLC announced this past week that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates, located in Antioch, California, is the newest member of its network.

Owned and operated by Melody Royal, the newly named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates serves the residential real estate market across the communities of Antioch, Pittsburg, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Bethel Island and Byron in Contra Costa County, approximately two hours east of San Francisco.

Royal has been a member of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® since 2016 and has been named a Five Star home professional.

The fresh, modern look of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand will enable Royal and her team to forge stronger connections with the area’s high volume of millennial and Gen X buyers, and prove an impactful recruiting tool that builds upon the brokerage’s reputation for fostering growth in a familiar working environment.

“From day one, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affords a striking freshness, offering renewed inspiration for my team, as well as a dynamic experience for consumers,” said Melody Royal, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates. “The brand offers unique tools that encourage a deep understanding of our clients, which align with our thorough approach to the real estate process. As we continue to explore the network’s broad suite of tools and resources, I’m thrilled to continue leveraging the brand appeal as a recruiting tool for organic growth.”

The communities served by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates are popular among buyers with San Francisco and Silicon Valley-based careers. While offering an affordable alternative to the Bay Area, the region also draws recreation seekers with its proximity to the San Joaquin River and the Diablo Mountain range.

The multilingual Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates team members are able to work with the area’s melting pot of nationalities and cultures in a variety of languages.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Royal & Associates is committed to ensuring that every client has a close working relationship with its sales associates, offering unprecedented accessibility and a profound knowledge of the local market,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “We look forward to helping Melody Royal and her team further deepen these relationships in the dynamic Contra Costa County area, enabling Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to continue its growth in Antioch and beyond.”

About Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 11,000 affiliated sales associates and approximately 300 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada and the Bahamas.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.



