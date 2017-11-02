City of Antioch surveys residents for one cent sales tax increase to replace Measure C

By Allen Payton

A recent phone survey of Antioch residents was paid for by the City of Antioch it was revealed by City Manager Ron Bernal.

The 20- to 25-minute survey asked residents questions about city services, their opinions on how well the city is handling them and whether or not they would support a one-cent sales tax increase, when the Measure C half-cent sales tax expires in three years.

In response to questions about who paid for the survey, Bernal wrote in an email, “I authorized the survey and it is being paid for by the City. As you can see with this survey, we have started a process of assessing community priorities and important issues facing the City of Antioch and responses from residents are greatly appreciated. The City is gathering community feedback on a number of issues, local revenue only being one of these issues. No decision has been made regarding Measure C.”

However, how much the survey cost he didn’t say.

Survey results have not yet been provided to the city. But they are expected to be presented at an upcoming City Council meeting.



Share this: