Candidates get an earlier start for running for office in 2018

New state law has moved up the date to start petition in lieu of filing fees to December 14th

Attention to those Contra Costa residents looking to run for office: The date to start collecting signatures to run for office has been moved up two weeks and will begin on December 14th.

Candidates seeking to run for state, federal and county offices in 2018 have the ability to start the process early and gather signatures of registered voters to reduce the filing fee. Each qualifying signature brings down the final cost for filing.

A bill recently signed into law changed the state’s Election Code and moved the timeframe for candidates to collect these signatures in lieu of the filing fee.

The Contra Costa Elections Division is offering appointments to interested candidates on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Documents for those with appointments will be prepared ahead of their appointment time.

The process should take no more than 20 minutes. Walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment please request a date and time at candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or call 925-335-7800.

The filing fees vary by office. Information about the filing cost for specific offices is available on the Contra Costa Elections Division website at www.contracostacore.us.

Signatures collected in lieu of fees count toward any signature requirement for that office.

More information about the filing process is also available online at www.contracostacore.us.



