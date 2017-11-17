Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center, Thursday, Nov. 23
Our family has had Thanksgiving Dinner here for many years, and this year is no exception. Our daughter is Vegan, and if you notify them in advance with your reservation, they gladly provide a beautiful and tasty Vegan platter. My daughter says it’s the best Vegan plate ever!