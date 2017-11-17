New HD Burgers & More holds ribbon cutting to celebrate opening in Antioch

By Allen Payton

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for HD Burgers & More, Thursday night, Nov. 16 to celebrate the opening of the new restaurant in Antioch. They opened in February and offer a variety of unique burgers including a lamb, Black & Bleu, turkey, and quinoa burgers, and the very tasty smoked brisket burger which was the favorite of many of the business and community leaders in attendance, including Mayor Sean Wright and Chamber CEO Richard Pagano, (as well as this writer).

“I am absolutely elated that you invited us to be here tonight at HD Burgers and super excited to try the burgers and fries,” Pagano said.

Presentations of official certificates welcoming the new business to Antioch were then made by representatives of Congressman Jerry McNerney and Assemblyman Jim Frazier.

Wright was next to speak, saying “Congratulations on opening and delivering delicious food. We hope to see you here for the next 5, 10 and 15 years.”

The name is a double entendre for both high definition and the first initials of the husband and wife owners Haroon and Dina.

“Thank you to everybody at the Chamber of Commerce,” Haroon said.

His brother-in-law Wally who works with them offered his thanks.

“I want to thank everyone for your support,” he said. “We would like to be a staple of Antioch and like to see us grow, and for you guys to be a part of it.”

The “more” part of their restaurant includes chicken, tri-tip, pastrami, Philly cheesesteak and fish sandwiches, unique salads, a variety of different types of fries including green bean and poutine (it’s a Canadian thing) fries plus milkshakes, fried Twinkies and cookies, as well as draft beer and wine.

They’re located at 5019 Lone Tree Way, Suite A near Kobe restaurant and the City Sports health club and are open Monday to Saturday 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. Call in your order to (925) 978-9398. For more information about their menu items, visit https://hdburgerandmore.com/.



