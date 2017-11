ORDER EARLY ~ ONLY 50 MEALS AVAILABLE

$140.95 Package Includes:

HOLIDAY GREEN SALAD

ROASTED CAROLINA TURKEY BREAST

4-5 pound (1 Whole Roasted Airline Breast)

ROASTED DARK MEAT

1 Pound

FRESH HERB ROLLS AND BUTTER

1 Dozen

BUTTERNUT SQUASH MASHED POTATOES

4 Pounds

ROASTED KENTUCKY GREEN BEANS

2 Pounds

CORNBREAD STUFFING

3 Pounds

CREAMY GIBLET GRAVY

1 Quart

Optional Additions:

PIES SOLD SEPERATELY ~ $9.00 each

(Pumpkin & Apple)

ADD SUGAR GLAZED HAM

3 Pounds ~ $19.95

ORDERS MUST BE IN AND PAID FOR BY NOVEMBER 18TH

12NOON

All food is freshly prepared and packaged for reheating. Meals MUST be picked up Wednesday, November 23rd and refrigerated until reheated

INSTRUCTIONS INCLUDED

PLEASE CALL THE CATERING OFFICE TO ORDER

925.706.4232

or Order on-line here



Share this:



LoneTreeTgivingDinner