Rep. DeSaulnier to hold Town Hall on GOP Tax Plan Monday, Nov. 20 in Orinda

Washington, DC – Monday night, Nov. 20th Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D, CA-11) will host a town hall meeting on the Republican tax plan. Since coming to Congress in January 2015, Mark has hosted 50 town halls and mobile district office hours throughout Contra Costa County.

Congressman DeSaulnier will host two town halls. Details are below:

ORINDA IN PERSON TAX TOWN HALL

Monday, November 20th

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST

Miramonte High School, Theater

750 Moraga Way

Orinda, CA 94563

RSVP Using the Link Below:

https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp

 For more information on these events or to request ADA accommodations contact Congressman DeSaulnier’s offices in either Walnut Creek, Richmond, or Washington, DC. DeSaulnier represents portions of Antioch and Contra Costa County in the U.S. House of Representatives.

