County CASE Team investigation nets arrests of nine East County suspects

After a months-long investigation into a gang in East Contra Costa County that was allegedly transferring firearms illegally, law enforcement officers on Wednesday executed eight search warrants in Pittsburg, Antioch, and Bay Point.

The investigation was led by CASE (Contra Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort). During the operation, CASE was assisted by Special Agents from the California Department of Justice (Burea…u of Firearms), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, California Highway Patrol, Pittsburg Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Richmond Police Department and Probation Officers from the Contra Costa County Probation Department.

A total of nine people were arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. They are being held on numerous charges that include conspiracy, gang and narcotics violations, and weapons’ charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rife, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and illegal transfer of a firearm.

During searches of the locations, law enforcement officers seized one AK-47 style assault rifle, three handguns, high capacity magazines, cocaine, marijuana, and pills.

The CASE Team is a joint effort by the Office of the Sheriff, California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Pittsburg Police Department and Walnut Creek Police Department. CASE was created in November 2011 as a collaborative effort to reduce violent crimes in Contra Costa, especially those related to illegal firearms.



CASE team results

