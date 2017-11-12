High-speed police pursuit on Hwy 4 Sunday night ends near Oakley where car was stolen Saturday night

By Allen Payton

According to eyewitnesses about 10 or 12 police vehicles had another car stopped on Laurel Road near the Highway 4 offramp at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night. It turned to be the end of a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

“It was a vehicle that got carjacked last night in Oakley,” said Oakley Police Sgt. Rick Grubaugh,

“Today he was driving through Pittsburg on Highway 4 eastbound,” he continued. “Pittsburg PD began pursuing it. The vehicle took the Laurel Road offramp and that’s where the vehicle pursuit ended, and we took the guy into custody.”

It was a high-speed pursuit on Hwy 4, Grubaugh confirmed.

Oakley PD was there near the Laurel Road offramp waiting for the driver, he explained.

The “30-year-old black male” is “from somewhere on the west end of the county” and “is fine and in custody,” Grubaugh added.



