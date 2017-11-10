Antioch woman among three arrested for Thursday armed bank robbery in Brentwood

Armed robbery of BAC Bank branch occurred November 9, 2017 around 12:57 PM

On November 9, 2017, at approximately 12:57 p.m., Brentwood officers responded to a “hold up” alarm at BAC Community Bank located at 740 First Street. The suspect, described as a light skinned male, in his 30’s, 6-foot, 180 lbs., produced a dark colored handgun and demanded cash, receiving an undisclosed amount. The suspect fled the bank on foot last seen running westbound across First Street towards Diablo Alley. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

During the course of the investigation, Brentwood officers and investigators quickly developed a solid lead that ultimately led to the arrest of three suspects.

Surveillance footage and good witness statements confirmed there was more than one suspect involved. The surveillance footage and statements offered a detailed description of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

Approximately three hours after the robbery, Antioch patrol officers located the vehicle on a surface street and detained all three suspects without incident. Evidence from the robbery was recovered during the investigation including an amount of cash taken during the robbery.

The suspects were identified as:

Donte Davis, 35-year old, male, Clearlake, CA resident – This suspect entered the bank and committed the robbery. Eddie Starks, 29-year old, Pittsburg resident. Maquetta Sanders, 39-year-old, Antioch resident.

Davis, Starks and Sanders were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility charged with First Degree armed robbery and Conspiracy. Starks and Sanders were also charged with being Accessories in the robbery, all felony charges.

The Brentwood Police Department would like to extend a special thanks to the witnesses involved in this case as well as the Antioch officers involved in the apprehension.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Head at 925-809-7734 during regular business hours or 925-809-7911 after 5 p.m. Callers can remain anonymous.



