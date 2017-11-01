Suspect in Discovery Bay homicide identified as Antioch teen, arrested Wednesday

Turned himself in to Antioch Police

By Jimmy Lee, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff have identified 19-year-old Brayan Zavala of Antioch as the suspect in the early Sunday morning homicide of 48-year-old Bradley MacHugh of Discovery Bay. (See related articles here, and here)

An arrest warrant was issued for Zavala, who is described as a Hispanic male, 5’,8”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be driving a 2005 silver C240 Mercedes Benz sedan with California license plate — 7TMJ018.

Detectives say MacHugh was involved in a dispute with occupants in two vehicles over reckless driving early Sunday morning. During the dispute, Detectives believe suspect Zavala produced a gun and shot MacHugh.

Zavala was considered armed and dangerous and the Sheriff warned the public that he should not be approached.

Wednesday afternoon at about 5:00 PM, suspect Brayan Zavala volunteered to turn himself in to police. Deputy Sheriffs, assisted by the Antioch Police Department, arrested Zavala.

Zavala was interviewed by Sheriff’s Detectives and at about 7:30 PM, Zavala was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 404-4200 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.



Suspect Zavala





Zavala vehicle photos

