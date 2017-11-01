The Antioch Library, Friends of the Antioch Library, and the Storytelling Association of CA, present the 24th Annual Delta Wordweavers’ TELLABRATION!™ Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 2:00-4:00. This traditional storytelling program is geared for adults, seniors, and students. Ed Lewis, Master of Ceremonies, will present storyteller Linda D. Wright, a teller of Black historical tales. Also featured are Ginger Parnes, telling the humorous “Paris Faux Pas”, and Michael Reno Harrell, an Appalachian singer/teller of Blue Ridge wit and grit.

TELLABRATION!™ is an annual storytelling event celebrated world-wide on or about the third Saturday in November. Guilds and storytelling enthusiasts all around the globe will share their storytelling talents in concerts held in cities and towns to celebrate the art of storytelling. Locally, TELLABRATION!™ brings together each area’s most celebrated storytellers to delight, captivate, and mesmerize audiences with their stories. It creates a network of storytelling enthusiasts bonded together in spirit at the same time and on the same weekend. Originally envisioned as an evening of storytelling for adults, our members have expanded the scope of the celebration over the years and across the world.

Registration recommended at ccclib.org/programs or call the Antioch Library at 925-757-9224.

The Antioch Library is located at 501 West 18th Street. The Library is open: Monday and Tuesday, 12-8, Wednesday and Thursday 11-6, and Saturday 12-5. For further information, phone the Library at 925-727-9224.



