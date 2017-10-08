Danville woman identified as victim in Friday morning Byron homicide

Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are continuing to investigate a homicide in Byron. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Emily Courchesne of Danville.

On Friday morning, October 6, 2017 at about 10:05, Deputies were dispatched to a “Medical – PD” call at a residence on the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road in Byron. Deputies found Courchesne deceased inside the home. Detectives later determined it was a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us.



