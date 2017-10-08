Winners of the First Annual Rivertown BBQ Cook-Off winners

By Allen Payton

Fourteen teams competed during the 1st Annual Brews & BBQ Cook-Off competition on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Antioch’s historic downtown. The judges’ panel, made up of Mayor Sean Wright, other officials and community leaders chose the following winners in two categories of chicken and ribs, and the overall Grand Champion winners.

Grand Champion: Winners’ trophy and $250, Meat Harvest – Raman Mahal and Sean Boatright of Concord; 2nd Place trophy, Big Buddy Que – Chris Coffey of Antioch; 3rd Place trophy, Pork Dynasty – Jon Davis of Antioch.

Chicken: Winner’s trophy and $100, Big Buddy Que; 2nd Place trophy and $75, Brothers BBQ Team; 3rd Place trophy Meat Harvest.

Ribs: Winner’s trophy and $100, Meat Harvest; 2nd Place trophy and $75, Big Buddy Que; 3rd Place trophy, Pork Dynasty.



