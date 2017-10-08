Frankenstein play in Antioch during Halloween week

Presented by The Drama Factory will be the age-old tale of creation gone wrong. Very wrong. This beloved Halloween time story is staged in a dramatic fashion with the special effects, you hope for – a dark and horrific tale that has become so much a part of our lives we wonder if it can come to life again.

Nick Rodriguez Theatre at 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Performances: 10/27, 10/28, 11/03, 11/04 at 7:30 pm and 10/28, 10/29, 11/04 at 1:30 pm

General admission $10. Seniors $8 – Free Senior Sunday 10/29 1:30 performance.

For more information visit www.dramafactory.org or call (925) 695-4123.



