Stage Right to hold auditions for “It’s a Wonderful Life” play in Antioch

Stage Right Conservatory Theatre will hold auditions for the play It’s a Wonderful Life on October 16th & 17th at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Based on the film by Frank Capra and produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company, It’s a Wonderful Life both celebrates the season and the American philosophy of life: that hard work, fair play, and the love and support of family and community will be rewarded.

It’s a Wonderful Life will be directed by Felicia Torrez. There are many great roles available for actors ages 8-18. No experience necessary. To receive your audition time, you must register online at www.srctgrp.org. Performance dates will be December 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 9th & 10th. There is a $75 participation fee if cast. For more audition and show information call (925) 216-4613.



Share this:



‘s A Wonderful Life

