Antioch police arrest man for Friday afternoon bank robbery

Ruben Paez. Photo courtesy of APD

By Sergeant Matthew Koch, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at 12:21 pm, Antioch Police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 1715 ‘A’ Street on a reported robbery attempt. Wells Fargo Bank reported the responsible had passed a note to the teller and demanded money. The responsible fled the bank on foot prior to obtaining any money.

Responding officers located a suspect matching the responsible’s description in the 100 block of E. 18th Street. Officers contacted 41-year-old Ruben Paez, who was positively identified as the responsible in the robbery. Paez was later booked in the Martinez Detention Facility for attempted robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using key word ANTIOCH. This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time.

One Comment to “Antioch police arrest man for Friday afternoon bank robbery”

  1. RJB says:
    October 7, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Way to go Antioch! King of crime Baby!

    Reply

