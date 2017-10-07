Antioch man arrested for shooting Pittsburg man in the back Thursday night

By Sergeant James Stenger 3604, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at about 7:37 PM, APD officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a 34-year-old male suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. It was determined the shooting occurred in the Bonfare Market parking lot at 907 W. 10th Street. A witness was located and officers were able to identify a 31-year-old male as the person who shot the victim.

On Friday, Oct. 6 at about 9:12 AM, Pittsburg PD officers located the 31-year-old suspect in their city. Antioch officers responded and took the male into custody. The male was later booked into the County Jail in Martinez. This case is still being investigated and no further information will be released regarding this case.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Bureau. There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



