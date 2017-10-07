Antioch, San Francisco men arrested for August murder of woman in Byron

Homicide Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff have arrested two suspects in the killing of 49-year-old Aleli Avila of San Francisco. Her body was found on a roadway on August 22, 2017, at about 3:50 PM, in the area of 500 Camino Diablo Road in Byron. (See related article)

Detectives on Tuesday arrested 44-year-old Alex Estrada of Antioch. He was arrested in Pittsburg. Estrada was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a murder charge. The D.A.’s Office has since formally charged him. Estrada is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Friday morning Detectives arrested 60-year-old Rodolfo Manalo of San Francisco. He was arrested in Daly City. Manalo was booked on a murder charge. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Detectives worked continuously on the Avila murder investigation. They interviewed numerous people, collected evidence, and followed up on all leads. They were able to obtain arrest warrants for both Estrada and Manalo.

The investigation is ongoing. The motive is still being determined. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or call the anonymous tip lines at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be emailed to:tips@so.cccounty.us.



Aleli Avila 2

