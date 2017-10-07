Two Antioch runaway girls are missing, possibly in San Francisco

By Sergeant James Stenger 3604 Field Services Bureau

On Friday, October 6, 2017, 12-year-old Lariece Etheley and 11-year-old Davonye Cummings left their respective residences for school. Neither of them went to school and it is believed they got on BART and went to San Francisco. One of the two contacted their guardian and stated they were in San Francisco and that they would return home after the weekend. The two have no known associates/family in San Francisco.

It was the third day in a row that Cummings and Etheley have run away from home. The first day they were found in the City of Pittsburg and the second day they were found at a park in Antioch. We are asking for the public’s help in locating the two girls.

There will be no further information released regarding this case at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



