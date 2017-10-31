Antioch High beats Deer Valley to retain trophy in annual Mayor’s Cup crosstown football game

By Jesus Cano

Antioch’s 20 unanswered points paved the way them to keep the city of Antioch Mayor’s Cup for the fifth year in a row in their 23-14 victory.

“A lot of these guys played with me as sophomores, so they never lost against Deer Valley,” Antioch head coach John Lucido said. “Our focus was to get those seniors that trophy, and keep it at Antioch.”

Deer Valley struck early in the game on just three plays in their first drive, where Patrick Robinson ended the play by scoring on a five yard touchdown run.

After that, the Antioch offense answered back just three minutes later. In similar fashion, Dalaan Green rushed into the end zone from three yards out to tie the game. The Panther’s took a gamble right after by attempting the two point conversion after and were successful. Antioch lead 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Deer Valley was in business inside the red zone, but fumbled just seven yards out, handing the ball over to Antioch in the process. Green ran 40 yards for the Panther’s and his quarterback Willem Karnthong simply rushed in for touchdown to extend their lead 14-7.

Karnthong also added another touchdown to his name, a much shorter two yard keeper. Karnthong ended the night with 72 passing yards and 42 rushing yards.

“We stuck with the game plan and came out with a W,” Karnthong said. “My line played great, they helped open it up for us.”

His teammate Green ended the night with 131 rushing yards. He also attributes his success to the offensive line.

A lot was on the line for Deer Valley, and they did not give up. In a blink of an eye, Jason Johnson took off to the house for a long 48 yard run into Antioch’s yellow end zone.

Omar Curiel added an insurance field goal from 25 yards out to advance Antioch to a 23-14 lead, which ended up being the final score.

This mark’s Deer Valley’s 18th straight league loss since 2014, which was head coach’s Robert Hubbard’s debut season.

“You can make a million excuse but at the end of the game they won the game,” Hubbard said. “We’ve been playing tough against every team but can’t pull off a victory.”

After the game Mayor Sean Wright presented the Mayor’s Cup trophy to the Antioch Panthers.



Share this:



Mayor Wright & Coach Lucido with trophy





‘s Cup game





‘s Cup 2017 trophy

