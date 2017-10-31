Police investigate shooting death of man in Antioch Monday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at 8:03 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers responded to the call of shots fired near the 2200 block of Peppertree Way. When officers arrived, they located a subject on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6988.

Anyone with information can also call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



