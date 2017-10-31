«
»

Police investigate shooting death of man in Antioch Monday night

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at 8:03 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers responded to the call of shots fired near the 2200 block of Peppertree Way. When officers arrived, they located a subject on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Vanderpool with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6988.

Anyone with information can also call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter


This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 at 8:12 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

One Comment to “Police investigate shooting death of man in Antioch Monday night”

  1. RJB says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Typical Monday in Antioch. Seems like we’ve been having at least one shooting per weeks. Criminals putting in work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply