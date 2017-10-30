Historic vessel will dock at Antioch City Marina through Nov. 6

Few are familiar with the term “tall ship”, but the Washington-based nonprofit Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is on a mission to change that. Their historic sailing ships, the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, travel the west coast year-round introducing the public to maritime history.

“Some people imagine a modern ship, or a Navy cutter,” says Executive Director Brandi Bednarik. “’Pirate ship’ comes pretty close, but it leaves out the truth of why ships like these sailed-mostly for trade, exploration, and in military action. Our mission is to share this history with the American public.”

From October 31st to November 6th, the Lady Washington will dock in Antioch City Marina (5 Marina Plaza, foot of L Street, Antioch). Dockside visitors can expect to tour the vessel and talk with the crew, while sailing passengers will experience the crew in action and the ship under wind power. The vessel’s public program schedule is as follows:

October 31 (Tuesday)

ARRIVAL in Antioch

November 1 (Wednesday)

Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)

November 2 (Thursday)

Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)

November 3 (Friday)

Tours: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ($5 donation)

November 4 (Saturday)

Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation)

Adventure Sail: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($42-$49)

November 5 (Sunday)

Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation)

Adventure Sail: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($42-$49)

November 6 (Monday)

Passage: Antioch to Monterey

Est. Trip Time: 26 hours

Aside from the rare opportunity to see a historic sailing vessel in action, a point of interest is often the crew themselves. The Lady Washington typically has a crew of 10-14, from paid officers to volunteer deckhands to participants in our two-week maritime training program. Some sail for the fun of it, others to learn the job skills of the maritime industry. The nonprofit recently announced a new job skills training program, Sea School, which will launch in 2018.

Launched in 1989 as part of Washington State’s centennial, the wooden-hulled Lady Washington has appeared in several motion pictures and TV shows, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, and Once Upon A Time.

If you’re ready to run away to sea, a full schedule of events, tickets, and volunteering information can be found on the organization’s website, www.historicalseaport.org. For the seasickness-prone but curious, free walk-aboard tours never leave the dock.

The vessel will be docked at Antioch City Marina, 5 Marina Plaza at the foot of L Street in Antioch.

Please call (800) 200-5239 for directions. For tickets visit: http://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/antioch-california/



