In Memoriam: Joanne Waldie, widow of the late Antioch native and Congressman Jerome Waldie passes

Joanne Waldie, wife of the late Antioch native and former politician Jerome R. Waldie, passed away earlier this month, due to complications related to Alzheimers. She was born on July 3, 1927 and passed away on October 11, 2017. She is survived by her three children, Jill Waldie of Placerville, Jon and Kathy Waldie of El Dorado, and Jeff and Kim Waldie of South Lake Tahoe. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Waldie Plaza where the summer concerts in the park are held in Antioch’s downtown was named for the late Congressman.

No service will be held per her request. She asked that any donations in her memory be directed to local non-profit animal rescue organizations.



