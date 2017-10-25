Breaking News: Antioch Council votes 5-0 to table update to new development area plan

By Allen Payton

After two years in the development, the Antioch City Council voted 5-0 to table the Sand Creek Focus Area Specific Plan update to the city’s General Plan on Tuesday night.

The plan calls for 4,000 new homes in the area surrounding the Kaiser medical center on Deer Valley Road. Approximately 1,200 homes have already been approved in two developments on the east end of the valley.

The decision means that the other developers will have to include any General Plan Amendments with the submission of their development plans.

Please check back later for more details.



