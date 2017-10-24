Sunday shooting in Antioch now a homicide investigation as victim dies

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, the victim in this case died from his gunshot wound. The investigation is now being called a homicide. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Original Post: On Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. Antioch Police Department patrol officers responded to the call of a subject bleeding in the driveway of a residence on Cashew Court. When officers arrived, they located a subject in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Bledsoe with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6884.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



