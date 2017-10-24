Man shot, killed in Antioch Monday night, police investigating

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at 10:38 PM, Antioch Police patrol officers responded to the call of shots fired in the 900 block of W. 10th Street. When officers arrived, they located a subject on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. It is Antioch’s seventh homicide of the year.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Bledsoe with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6884.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Anyone with information can also call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



