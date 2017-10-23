Antioch K9 officer stops suspects in purse snatching Monday morning

From Antioch Police Facebook page

At 11:40 am Monday morning, Oct. 23, 2017, we received a call from Lucky’s on Contra Loma Blvd. stating that a purse snatching had just occurred, and the victim was an elderly customer. Officers quickly responded to the area, and found there were multiple witnesses assisting.

Officers were able to locate the subjects, and after a brief chase took them into custody. K9 Enzo was on duty and was able to locate the property that had been stolen so it could be returned to the owner.

Thank you to everyone in the community at the store who was willing to help in our search. So many of these positive outcomes wouldn’t be possible without your help. Following this incident, the victim called in to APD Dispatch to express her gratitude to all those involved that helped her.



Antioch Police K9 Enzo & Handler

