Man shot in Antioch Sunday evening, police investigating

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Division

On Sunday, October 22, 2017, at 6:06 p.m. Antioch Police Department patrol officers responded to the call of a subject bleeding in the driveway of a residence on Cashew Court near Almondridge Drive. When officers arrived, they located a subject in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was transported to a local area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Antioch Police Investigators were called to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Bledsoe with the Antioch Police Department at (925) 779-6884.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Division. Anyone with information can also call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: